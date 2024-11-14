SEB faces long road trip for first round state playoff game

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets capped off an impressive 8-2 season with a 50-14 victory over Groves in their regular season finale last week in Brooklet.

This week, the Jackets head off to Heritage (Ringgold) to open the state Class AAA playoffs.

The Jackets eight wins is the most since 2021, which is also the last time the Jackets won a state playoff game. The 2021 victory was the first in the playoffs since 1973, when they went on to win the state title. This year’s seniors were freshmen in 2021 and head coach Jared Zito believes they know what it is like to win a state playoff game and thinks that will help Friday.

“This year’s seniors were there when we beat Long County and went on to play Cedar Grove,” Zito said. “They set a goal to make it back to the state playoffs and they want to even go farther than the second round. I think we have a good shot to win Friday and I like the leadership we have gotten from our senior class.”

Southeast Bulloch has been paced by junior running back Colby Smith, who leads the team in virtually every offensive category. He has rushed for 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns, and also has 285 yards receiving with three scores. Fellow junior running back Jayden Murphy has 656 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. The offensive line has helped the duo with their big seasons and will be counted on again Friday against Heritage.

“I really like the way our offense has been moving the ball lately,” Zito said. “We are playing fast and with physicality. Our offensive line is exploding off the ball and creating holes for our backs who are running through contact. We have to make sure to cut down on turnovers and on defense we have to try and keep the quarterback within the pocket a little better, but they are doing a good job of tackling in space.”

Friday, the Jackets hit the road for the longest football trip they have made in years. Heritage is located in Ringgold, which is only 20 minutes from Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Jackets have chartered busses and will leave Friday morning instead of driving up Thursday night.

“If we would have had to take the yellow school buses, we would have probably gone up the night before,” Zito said. “With the charter buses, I think we will have a more comfortable trip and make better time. We will stop a couple times and do a walk through, as well as get a meal when we get to Dalton.”

As for their opponent, Heritage in the No. 2 seed from Region-7. They were 6-4 overall and 4-2 in region play. They are led by quarterback Caden Height, who has thrown for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns. Their leading rusher is Brayden Slaughter, who has 610 yards and six touchdowns in six games. Their most dangerous weapon is Cody Bryan, who is averaging over 121 yards receiving per game and has 12 touchdowns.

“They like to throw the ball around and have a really good wide receiver,” Zito said. “We are going to have to do a good job trying to shut him down. I think in the playoffs it comes down to turnovers, special teams and defense. Offenses are flashy but typically on championship teams those are the three we need to focus on.”

Southeast Bulloch and Heritage are set for a 7:30 kickoff Friday in Ringgold.