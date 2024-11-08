SEB can solidify state playoff seeding with win over Groves

With their win last week, Southeast Bulloch clinched a spot in the AAA state playoffs and will close out their regular season with Groves before turning their attention to the postseason.

“We want to be playing our best football of the season now,” said Yellow Jackets Head Coach Jared Zito. “It’s senior night, potentially our last home game of the season so there’s lots to play for. We need to play hard and play well.”

While SEB has already secured a playoff spot from Region 3-AAA in the new playoff format that utilizes power rankings, Zito wants to improve the Yellow Jackets’ chance of hosting a first round playoff game when they host Groves in the regular season finale.

The Yellow Jackets (7-2, 6-2) have won three straight since a loss to Jenkins in early October by a combined score of 87-50.

Groves, meanwhile, comes into Friday’s contest at 1-8 on the year (1-7 in region play) having given up at least 22 points in every game this season.

The Rebels have struggled on offense, scoring only eight touchdowns on the year. For comparison, Southeast Bulloch’s Colby Smith has 15 total touchdowns (12 rushing and three receiving).

Despite the apparent mismatch, Zito knows the Yellow Jackets can’t take anyone lightly as they wrap up their regular season.

“Their quarterback, I’m interested to see in person,” Zito said. “He’s a bigger kid but he moves really well. He’s elusive and teams have a hard time tackling him.”

Zito said Groves has some athletic skill players who could hurt SEB if they are able to get open in space. He said, defensively, the key is the same as it’s been all season. They need to keep the ball in front of them, swarm tackle and not give up any big plays.

A win would mean the Yellow Jackets can finish no worse than third in Region 3-AAA behind Jenkins and Calvary Day. Under the new playoff format this year, all private schools in A, AA and AAA will participate in a combined private school playoffs while the public schools will compete for the traditional state championship in their assigned classification.

For SEB, that means that Calvary Day will be taken out of the public school bracket and their place in the playoffs will be determined by a complex formula that includes whether a team won at home or on the road, opponents winning percentage and opponents’ opponents winning percentage.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet.