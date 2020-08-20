Rough day for SHS, SEB Softball

It was a tough day for softball Wednesday in Bulloch County as the Statesboro Blue Devils lost to Effingham County 11-1, while the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets lost to South Effingham 12-0.







The Blue Devils had their region opener with the Rebels moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to weather, unfortunately the weather was clear, but the Rebels were less than accommodating guests as they scored early and often handing the Blue Devils a run-rule shortened loss.





The Rebels started the scoring in the second inning. With two on and two out Harleigh Caine ripped a single to left for a 2-0 lead. Addie Reynolds then started what would prove to be a huge individual effort with an RBI single to make it 3-0. The Rebels added a Enna Lackey RBI single to grab a 4-0 lead. Statesboro coach Kaylee Coleman then replaced pitcher Jada Coble with Mincey Akins who managed to get out of the inning.





Akins wouldn’t fare much better as the Rebels continued to hit the ball in the third inning. A two-run double by Rylee Mills made it 6-0.





The Blue Devils had plenty of scoring opportunities but were only able to scratch through for a single run in the fifth inning. Jamaiah Jones reached on an infield hit, followed by a single to center by Avery Wiggins, and an RBI single to center by Bailee Roberts. Roberts and Wiggins ended up stranded on base to end the inning.





Reynolds then put things away in the sixth and seventh. A solo home run to deep left made it a 7-1 Effingham lead, and then she finished things off with a three-run homer in the seventh.





“I was happy with our offense despite only scoring one run,” Coleman said. “We have been talking about our two strike approach and I felt they responded well with two strikes. We put the ball in play but just couldn’t find any holes. Where we need some work is on defense.”





Southeast Bulloch didn't have much better success with the other team from Effingham as they dropped a 12-0 decision.





The Jacket’s outcome may have been a little different, but down 1-0 in the third pitcher Alaina Barnard was ejected on a defensive play at the plate, and the team fell flat after that.





“We have to do a better job of overcoming adversity,” Said Southeast Bulloch coach Aimee Civalier. “I felt the ejection was warranted and with that in mind we have to do a better job of keeping our composure on the field. I feel like we just kind of gave up after Alaina was ejected. We are going to face tough situations throughout the year, and we are going to have to do better than we did tonight.”





Mustang freshman pitcher Bailey Kendziorski did a great job holding the potent Jacket offense in check allowing only four hits in six innings of work.





Up next for the Yellow Jackets they travel to Screven County next Monday at 5:00. Statesboro will travel to Brunswick today for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.