Rebels take down SHS Baseball

The Statesboro Blue Devils were able to overcome pitching issues Monday as they pulled out a 15-11 victory over Effingham County. Wednesday the same issues crept up only this time they had more issues scoring runs and the Blue Devils dropped their second region game of the season as they fell to Effingham County 8-4 at Mill Creek park.







Statesboro pitchers gave up eight hits, issued nine walks and hit six Effingham batters. The Blue Devils also had three errors. Offensively the Blue Devils were able to bang out 12 hits but left 13 runners on base.





“We pitched the same way we did Monday, but our bats weren’t able to save us,” said Statesboro coach Chris Bishop. “We really hit the ball well but just couldn’t find a way to get them home. If we were able to get some hits in those key situations, I think we could have pulled this one out.”





Sloppy play would lead to the first couple Effingham County runs. A walk a hit batsman a bunt and a single made it 1-0. Tyler Wells then came through with an RBI single to center for a 2-0 Rebel lead.





Statesboro answered with a pair of runs themselves. Dake Willams had an RBI double to the fence in right and Hunter Saussy then brought Williams in with a single to center to tie the game at 2-2.





Statesboro grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Landon Collins, but the Rebels answered with another RBI single from Wells in the top of the third to tie the game at 3-3. One bright spot on the mound was Saussy was able to get a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the inning.





Effingham put things away in the top of the fourth as they scored four runs keyed by a two-run single by Matthew Ford.





“You can’t give up that many free passes and expect to win especially against a good team,” said Bishop. “We were doing this early in the year and it cost us some games. We have been doing a lot better, but now it’s happened two games in a row. We will need to work on this before Friday and try and regain our focus.”





Williams led the way for Statesboro at the plate going 3 for 3. J.D. Kaiser, Saussy and Grae Haralson each had two hits for the Blue Devils.





Statesboro is currently 12-7 overall and 6-2 in region play. Up next the Blue Devils wrap up their three-game series with the Rebels Friday at Effingham County.