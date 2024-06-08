Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal football team is coming off of one of their most successful seasons over the past 25 years.

The Panthers won the region title and advanced to the second round of the state before falling 14-12 to Telfair Co. The Panthers lose a couple of the stars of the 2023 season but return a good nucleus and coach Jason McEachin has been impressed by the play of several upcoming seniors including the versatile Chase Smith.

“Chase can do a little bit of everything for us,” McEachin said. “On defense he was an all-region selection at linebacker where he does a great job of tracking down the ball carrier and tackling.

“On offense we used him at a lot of spots including fullback where he made some big plays for us. He has done a great job since the season ended working hard in the weight room and helping to lead some of the younger players along.”

“Last season went amazing we trusted the script and got better every day,” Smith said. “After winning the region championship we didn’t end where we hoped in the playoffs but it was a great learning experience for our program.

“I believe my role on the team this season is to be a leader and lead by example on and off the field. I’m very excited about our upcoming season with us losing three outstanding players and also leaders, it’s going to be tough, but if we continue to trust the script and get better every day this season will be exciting for everyone.”