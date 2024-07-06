Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team captured their third straight state championship this past season and remain undefeated – 62-0 – since starting the program.

The Jackets lost some key seniors and head coach Marci Cochran is counting on a few of the upcoming seniors like Jaci Kitchings to take over leadership roles to help the younger players get up to speed.

'Jaci was a big part of our team as an up back last year, but this year she will be playing defense as well,” Cochran said. “Last year she improved greatly earning a spot on the all-area team and as an all-star. We are counting on her to step up and be a leader on offense this year. We feel she is versatile on defense, and we look forward to her making an impact on that side the ball as well this season.”

“I feel the summer is going very well,” Kitchings said. “There is no doubt we will miss the five seniors from last year, but I think our determination to try and replace them has been a strength.

“I think that this summer has helped us work through finding the right people for those spots. I feel this year’s team is special because everyone is very motivated and coachable. We have a lot of young talent and they just fit right in.”