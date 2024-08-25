Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther softball team is trying to make it back to the state playoffs and improve on last year’s record.

The Panthers started 1-2 and started region play against Jenkins County.

Head coach Travis Motes is looking for some big things from a few of his newcomers this season including freshman infielder Rebie Grace Pylant.

“Rebie Grace Is our freshman third baseman,” Motes said. “She is doing a great job for us so far and has a vacuum for a glove and she doesn’t mind swinging the stick. She hit her first home run on just her third at bat of her high school career. She is a quiet leader for the team even as an underclassman. She is also a student in the classroom. I am very proud that she is wearing the Portal P.”

“My role on our team is to show up ready to work hard, encourage my teammates and to lead by example,” Pylant said. “Starting as a freshman I was very nervous to play with and against older girls, but I think I have done okay.

“Our season has been up and down and we still have a way to go, but I know with hard work as a team we will see more success. Our strengths are that as a team we will never give up and we will keep pushing forward.”