Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther baseball team has made huge strides from last season and started the season 4-4.

Head coach Travis Motes is optimistic about this year’s team and is counting on senior Chase Smith to contribute at a number of positions including pitcher, catcher and shortstop.

“Chase Smith is a true leader on and off the field for us,” Motes said “He leads our team by example for sure. His knowledge and love of the game is like none I have seen lately.

“This year's team has a lot of freshmen starters and they definitely look up to him for guidance. It has truly been a pleasure to have coached him for his high school career.”

“I think this season started great and everyone was firing on all cylinders,” Smith said. ‘We have had a few injuries that slowed us down but I’m confident and ready for the rest of the season.

“We have improved this year with a lot of help from a big group of talented freshmen they have helped us tremendously filling in the gaps from last season.”