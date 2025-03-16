Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girl’s tennis team advanced to the state semi-finals last season, making the longest run in school history.

Many of those same players return this year and head coach Tom Lieu is looking to make another run this year behind returning players like Sydney Kate Aaron.

“Sydney Kate has been a cornerstone of the Southeast Bulloch tennis program since sixth grade,” Lieu said. "She has been a consistent starter every season, demonstrating dedication and skill.

"This season, Sydney has shown remarkable growth in confidence across all areas of the court. Her ability to construct points strategically and utilize her strengths is truly impressive. She has developed excellent court awareness and the versatility to execute a wide range of shots in various situations.”

“I feel part of my role on the team is to provide consistency,” Aaron said. “Lydia Fowler and I have been playing doubles together since middle school, and therefore it is easy for us to anticipate each other’s moves.

"Tennis is as much a mental game as it is physical, and I am focusing hard on my mental game right now. I have become more confident on the court which has helped my game tremendously. We had a great season last year and have our sights set on a state championship this year.”