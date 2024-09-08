Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy softball team is off to an impressive 8-1 start to the 2024 season.

Gator head coach Ashley Burke has been counting on her upperclassmen to help lead the way off and on the field. One of those players is junior infielder Rylie Ann Claxton who had three hits in helping the Gators to a 13-1 win over DEA last week.

“I have seen a great amount of growth this softball season for Rylie Ann,” Burke said. “She is confident in her defense and the improvements she has shown in her offense has been a huge part of our success this season. She is always willing to play any position needed and she has worked very hard to stay consistent throughout each game.

“Not only does Rylie Ann bring speed to the plate, she is also aggressive in the batter’s box and on the bases. Her attitude this season has stayed solid for the coaches and for her teammates. She is encouraging to others and stays focused on the game.”

“I have really tried to improve at the plate and in the field this year,” Claxton said. “I think my strengths are speed and a good attitude as well as being consistent.

“I am willing to play any position coach Burke asks me to in order to help the team win. I have worked hard getting better at hitting and my release point when I throw the ball.”