Chamber, city and county reps meet on fire depts. transition

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce hosted city and county staff and elected officials Monday morning for a one-hour discussion – and possible renewal of negotiations – regarding the Bulloch County Fire Department’s approaching July 1 takeover of service to the five-mile district previously served by the Statesboro Fire Department outside the city limits. As previously reported, Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Davis had written to the chamber membership reporting that city and county leaders agreed to meet again at the chamber’s request. They had revealed that the meeting would be held Monday but were intentionally not announcing it as a public meeting of either the City Council or Board of Commissioners. It was held in the Chamber of Commerce headquarters, and the Statesboro Herald did not have a reporter present.