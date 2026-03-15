Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal boys’ soccer team has fired out of the gates to a 5-2 record and is 2-2 in region play. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 33-16 and one of their key players has been team captain, midfielder Xavier Flemming.

“Xavier was unanimously voted captain of the team and has maintained strong friendships with his teammates for many years,” said coach Matt Haddock. “He's a great senior leader, is hard working and has a positive attitude.

“He is always willing to help younger players develop their skills. Overall, he’s just a fantastic kid and a joy to coach.”

“I feel as if my role is to keep cohesion within the squad and making sure everyone's emotions are in check,” Flemming said. “He makes sure everyone is giving effort and making sure I'm being a mentor to those younger than me.

“I feel like the strengths that we have are that we're very close on and off the field, frequently hanging out with each other. On the field, our team is very resilient and we play hard till the whistle despite the score or individual performances.”