Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket cross country team finished another impressive season as they placed 16th out of 24 teams in the GHSA state meet in Carrolton.

Overall, junior Emmery Strickland made her first trip to the podium as she led the way for the Jackets with a 10th place individual finish.

“Emmery came out of the cross country and track running seasons last year with a goal to be at a higher level in her junior year,” said coach Laurie Pitts. “She put in some very hard work this summer and came into the season strong. She has been consistently faster this year, starting her season off with a personal best and improving on that by almost a minute, with a 20:37 on the difficult 7th Mile Farm course. Her 10th place finish at the state meet was a great end to the season and her goals for next year, even better.”

"I didn't like where I was two years ago,” Strickland said. “I finished in last place at track sectionals that year and I vowed that I would never let that happen again. I wanted to see what I could do if I put in the hard work. I really want to get my name out there and one day run in college.

"My parents, teammates, and coaches have been what has supported me. Running is more than a sport, it is a part of who I am and what I do. The bond with me and my teammates is something I wouldn't trade for the world.”