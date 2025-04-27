Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy boys captured the region meet last weekend at Georgia Southern University.

The Gators had plenty of depth and were led by senior Henry Horton who came through with 23 points for the team.

“Henry has worked so hard from his freshman year to where he is today,” said coach Ronnie Hodges. “If you tell him what to do, he does it without questioning you. He has never missed a practice which tells you a lot about him.

“He started at the 800-meter run but now he does the 200, the 400 and runs all our relay teams except the 100-meter relay. He is a joy to coach.”

“I really have enjoyed track this year and I am glad we were able to win the region meet my senior year,” Horton said. “Setting the school record in the 4x800 relay was great and I feel like the team ran well. I am very excited to see what we can do at state.”