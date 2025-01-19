Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators started the season slow, but have now put back-to-back impressive performances together with wins over Southeast Bulloch and Pinewood.

First year head coach Mark Lefebvre feels like the team chemistry is starting to come around and has been particularly impressed by the play of junior center Johnnie Nutting, who transferred to BA from Pinewood this year.

“Johnnie does a lot of good things for us,” Lefebvre said. “She is one of our leading scorers and is a big part of our press offense. She does a good job of relieving pressure for us by being able to help our guards handle the basketball.

“She plays the point on our press and does a lot of things that allow us to be very versatile. I think she is only going to continue to get better.”

“Coming has been such an easy transition,” Nutting said. “I love everything about it from the school to the team, the atmosphere, the crowd, the coaches. I feel like my leadership role is shown through my actions and not just my words.

“It has been pretty easy to adapt to the team and what coach Lefebvre expects from us. It was weird going to Pinewood as a visiting player but it was easier than I expected.”