Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils have started the season with a 6-1 record.

The Blue Devils have shown plenty of depth this year, but coach Keith Legree is looking for leadership from some of his seniors. One player that has taken up the reigns as a leader on the floor this year is guard Muhammad Shareef.

“He is playing the best basketball of his career,” LeGree said. “His athletic ability is very impressive as he won the state high jump the past two years. He can drive with either hand for pull-up jumpers and finishes at the goal. The biggest quality he has shown this year is his leadership on and off the court.”

“I feel like the season is going pretty well so far,” Shareef said. “We are still working and learning things that are going to help us to be the best team and players that we can be. I feel that my role on the team is just being a leader vocally and leading by example as well.

“I love helping my teammates especially the younger guys on the team that don’t really know what’s going on. I can contribute to the team by rebounding the ball, playing defense and scoring as well as just helping and cheering my teammates on no matter what."