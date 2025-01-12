Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator basketball team is currently 5-6 overall and 0-1 in region play.

The Gators have had a couple home games cancelled and have played a tough out of region schedule. Despite the bumps early, head coach Zach Brackett believes the Gators have made improvements and has been impressed with the play he has gotten from senior guard Ike Hubbard, who is one of only two Gator players averaging double figures this year in scoring.

“Ike is a player we can always count on to bring energy every day whether it is a practice or a game,” Brackett said. “He has worked extremely hard on his outside shot and that has helped him be even more of a threat to attack the basket. He is very good at getting to his spots and getting to the free throw line.”

“To me, my role on the team is to be a leader and set an example by playing hard all the time,” Hubbard said. “I feel like every game our team is getting better. We have played some tough teams the past few games and I feel like that will pay off come region time.”