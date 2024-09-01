Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is off to an impressive start to the 2024 season.

The Yellow Jackets started 9-1 overall and 3-0 in region play after a 14-2 win over Jenkins last week. One player head coach Aimee Civalier is counting on this year is junior infielder Paige Nelson.

“Paige is a fierce competitor who brings energy to our offense and defense,” Civalier said. “Her work ethic is incredible and Paige is the one you want on your team when you are trying to win. She finds a way to get it done. She is currently hitting .400 with an OBP of .500 and leads the team in runs scored with 10, including two game winning runs.”

“I see my role on the team as a leader who emphasizes communication and I also try and lead by example by always giving 100 percent,” Nelson said. “On the field I know my job is to get on base and put pressure on the defense. I believe our team is gelling and we have confidence in each other. We are also a very good hitting team and we do a good job of stringing hits together to produce runs.”