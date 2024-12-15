Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch boys basketball team is trying to replace some key seniors they lost to graduation a year ago.

This year, head coach Tony Raymod is turning to seniors like 6-8 center Ash Collins for leadership on and off the floor.

“He’s averaging right at nine pts and 10 rebounds a game,” Raymond said. “It’s been a different transition early for Ash since he’s the only returning starter back from last year. Ash is learning how to be more of vocal leader but also lead by example.

“He brings not only size but experience to our young team. Ash has gotten better each game and we have made it a priority to get him the ball inside.”

“I feel like we are a strong team and very well developed, the strongest thing we are at is defense,” Collins said. “We play the best defense in the region when we play calm. We are also not scared of anybody and will put up a fight every time we go onto to the court.”