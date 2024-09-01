Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil football team picked up their first win of the season Aug. 23 at home with a 21-10 victory over Veterans.

Helping to lead the way was senior Jaylyn “Chop” Heath who rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries including a key 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Statesboro a lead.

“Chop was a J.V. player last year but has just worked really hard for his opportunity,” said SHS coach Matt Dobson.” He has worked his butt off to be a varsity-level player. He gives his all in everything he does from workouts to practices. He has a positive attitude as well and all of that showed up Friday night. I am very happy for him.”

“(The Veterans) game was very exciting for me,” Heath said. “Coach Dobson and my other coaches really push me every day and I don’t want to let them down. Scoring the touchdown was fun to hear the crowd, but my coaches put me in position for that moment and our offensive line did a great job like they have all season.”