Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devils notched their second win of the season Sept. 5 with an impressive 42-28 win over Greenbrier Friday at Womack Field.

Keon Childers led the way with four touchdowns, but quarterback Beckham Jarrard actually led the team in rushing with 138-yards on the ground. He also completed 13-15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown.

“The thing Beckham is doing better than he has in the past is taking care of the football,” said Statesboro coach Matt Dobson. “We only have one turnover this season where last year we had eight at this time.

“He is understanding what we want from our offense and what defenses are trying to do. He continues to grow and mature.”

“I think the biggest strides I’ve made is being confident in the offense and reading defenses better,” Jarrard said. “We have a great offensive line and some good weapons and we continue to move forward. I think I’ve made progress with my arm and with my legs.

“I think if coach feels we have a better chance to win with me running or throwing I’ll do whatever is asked of me for us to win.”