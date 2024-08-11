Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil football team is trying to carry their momentum from advancing to the state and winning a state playoff game into this season.

Head coach Matt Dobson feels one of the biggest strengths of the team this year is the offensive line, and he will be counting on players like senior Quinn Williams for leadership.

“Quinn is a returning starter on the offensive line,” Dobson said. “He is a great student in school who has received offers from some high academic colleges. Quinn can play center, guard or tackle and has a great understanding of our offensive scheme. He is someone we can always depend on to do everything the right way.”

“This is my senior season and I feel like my role is to be a leader on this team,” Williams said. “I hope to lead by example, to show work ethic, grit and toughness. I want to help bring the team together as a brotherhood and to exemplify the BELT mentality.

“Hopefully that can elevate others along the way. As an offensive lineman I think the strength is up front with Adrian, Chan, John, Khory, Cam, Kalob and myself working hard all summer. Coach Gaddy has us ready to go.”