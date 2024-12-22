Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets captured their fourth straight state flag football title with a 13-6 win in overtime Monday over Columbus.

One of the reasons for the Jackets success this year as well as the last three has been the play of senior defender Jadyn Williams who leaves with four titles and is the all-time leader at Southeast Bulloch in flag pulls for a loss.

“Jadyn is one of the best defensive rushers in the state,” said coach Marci Cochran. “She puts relentless pressure on the quarterback every game. She is not afraid to lay out for flags. Jaydn has helped lead the defense the last three years and is going to be missed greatly.”

"Our loss against Calvary became the catalyst for our team's growth this year,” Williams said. “Instead of letting it define us our adversity helped unite us and turn challenges into triumphs. This season has shown me that true strength lies in our unity.

“Winning one state title was a dream come true, but being able to experience it four years in a row is history making. I’m grateful that I’ve been able to experience it. I’m filled with gratitude in what we've accomplished together."