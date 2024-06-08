Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devil tennis team concluded a solid season going 20-6 and advancing to the state 5-A quarterfinals.

Helping to lead the way was the doubles team of Lindsay Collins and Annalisa Small who won the region this year and had an incredible overall record of 21-1.

“Annalia is a really hard worker and is very coachable,” said coach Brian Hall. “Her hard work has allowed her to make really big gains on the court. She was first team all-region this year with Lindsay Collins. She comes to practice each day with a smile on her face, a great attitude and ready to get better.”

Annalise has been playing since she was in the sixth grade. She credits watching her older brother play as inspiration to jump into the game. And while she admitted being reluctant early on, she ended up loving her time on the middle school team, spurring her growth into a key player on a high school squad with big aspirations.

“I enjoyed playing second doubles very much this season,” Small said. “Going to the elite eight was certainly an accomplishment, and I don’t believe we were far off from the final four. I definitely think we have the potential to go to the elite eight again next year, and I am very excited for my senior year playing for the SHS tennis team.”