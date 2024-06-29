Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are looking forward to their new region and excited about getting the football season underway.

Over the summer, the Jackets have been busy in the weight room as well as going to a few camps, including the recent 7-on-7 camp at Georgia Southern. One player coach Jared Zito has been impressed with this summer is senior tight end Clay Williams.

“Clay has really developed in a physical tight end that can also be a threat in the passing game,” Zito said. “We moved him to tight end last year from wide receiver. He embraced the role and really hit the weight room hard and put on some quality weight.

“Clay is an awesome kid and a great student but he also has a nasty side to him when the ball is snapped.”

“I think the summer has been remarkable,” Williams said. “We’ve shown significant improvements since our spring training, resulting in a stronger and more proficient team from last year. Our strengths this year are easily our power and ability to adjust to any given situation. I believe my role on the team is to be a humble yet versatile player. I lead by example and adapt to any role the team needs.”