Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers continue summer workouts as they prepare for the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers recently competed in the Georgia Southern football 7-on-7 camps against quite a few larger schools. Head coach Jason McEachin was proud of how the Panthers fared and was particularly impressed by what he saw from senior receiver and defensive back Harold Washington.

“Harold is a returning all-region player who is expected to be a key contributor for the us this fall,” McEachin said. “He will be a significant contributor on both sides of the ball and has developed into a really good all-around football player. He uses his speed and athleticism well in all parts of his game.”

“The summer is going well,” Washington said. “I feel the team is making progress and starting to show our full potential. I feel like we have really come together and with a small team that is really important that you can count on your teammates.

“I feel like I need to lead the team and show them how to carry themselves correctly and be a good role model.”