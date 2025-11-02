Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro flag football team is hoping for even better results on the field this season. One player coach Karry Parker will be counting on this year is junior Makenzie Hamer.

Hamer has excelled on both sides of the ball as she is a rusher on defense and a receiver on offense who was also an important player on the team last year as a sophomore.

“I try and work as hard as I can out there,” Hamer said. “I feel like I am the defensive leader on the team and tray and contribute the best I can on offense as well. I enjoy getting to be with my teammates and working with our coaches.”

“Mak works hard, holds herself and her teammates accountable, and expects everyone to compete at the same level she does,” Parker said. “Mak is a very kind person. She looks out for the underdog. She loves her family very much and is strong in her faith.”

After a tough 6-0 loss to Glynn Academy Thursday, the Blue Devils are looking for their first win of the season.