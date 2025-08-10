Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Coming off a season in which they missed out on the postseason, the Portal Panther football team is excited to get the season underway and get back to the playoffs.

One player head coach Jason McEachin is going to be counting on is senior Braylon Davis who can contribute on both sides of the ball.

“Braylon has been our hardest worker in the weight room for the entire offseason,” McEachin said. “He had a good spring practice moving into a new position of middle linebacker, and has steadily gotten better as the summer has continued. We expect him to have a big year and make a lot of tackles as he is fast enough to run sideline to sideline with anybody we play.”

“As a player, I feel I am ready to lead the region in tackles and set the standard when I leave this school by contributing a successful season and playing at the next level,” Davis said. “I am confident because I know to trust my training, and my coaching, and the results will show on the field.

“Our team is sewn together by the bonds established over many years of being so close together in this small town, my teammates are willing to have each other’s back and do their part so I expect a great season out of my guys.”