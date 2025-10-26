Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devil volleyball team wrapped up the 2025 season with a 28-16 record and finished in fourth place in a very tough region.

One of the highlights of the season was the solid play of senior middle hitter Blakely Brown. For Brown the season is over but her volleyball career will continue at Bob Jones University.

“While I’m a little nervous to go so far from home, I’m even more excited to take the next step and continue my volleyball journey,” Brown said. “Coach Christa Schlichting and her team are such a positive, encouraging group and I’m so thankful I get to be part of it. I couldn’t have asked for a better coach or a more supportive group of girls to play beside in high school too.

“Coach Massee and our team gave me the confidence to lead and made me feel like my voice mattered, on and off the court. The season didn’t turn out the way we planned, but the bond we built means more than any record ever could. SHS has been so much more than just a school; it’s been home.”

“She had a great senior season and finished second in the region in blocks,” said coach Bob Massee. “This year she really stepped up as a vocal leader on and off the court. She has always been willing to put in the work needed to improve and it has paid off at this level and she is going to have the opportunity to continue to play in college. She loves to play volleyball and I think it’s a good fit for her at Bob Jones.”