SEB senior selected as a Georgia Scholar

Carli Cowan, a senior at Southeast Bulloch High School, has been named a 2026 Georgia Scholar for her excellent achievements in school and community life.

According to a release from Bulloch Country Schools, the Georgia Department of Education released its list of 162 graduating seniors who received the honor earlier in April. Each student will receive a special seal for their diploma and a cord to wear as part of their graduation regalia.

The faculty and staff at Southeast Bulloch describe Cowan as “brilliant and fearless in the classroom with a bubbly personality.” They stated that “she brings energy and positivity to every room she enters, and she is a natural leader whose kindness and confidence make her stand out among her peers.”

Carli is a member of Southeast Bulloch’s acclaimed Advanced Chorus, where she serves as the Alto Section leader, and she has been consistently selected for the Georgia All-State Choir.

Brent Whitaker, chairman of Southeast Bulloch’s Fine Arts Department and director of its choral operations said: "Carli is incredibly dedicated. She works with such focus and intensity that she naturally rises to the top of any field she finds herself.”

In a press release from the state, State Superintendent Richard Woods said: "These students exemplify excellence in academics, leadership and service. I'm proud to celebrate their achievements and confident they will continue making a positive difference in their communities and beyond."

Georgia Scholars carry exemplary course loads throughout their four years of high school, demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, actively participate in school and community activities and serve as leaders in extracurricular and service organizations.