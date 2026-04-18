Police Report - 4/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Mitchell Boone, 25, River Oaks Drive, Richmond Hill – Harassing communications.

Kenneth Anthony Drew, 28, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Summer Nicole Dyches, 31, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Robert Christopher Edwards, 36, Lakeland, Fla. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana or illegal drugs, possession and use of drug related objects.

Desmond Mandela Jordan, 40, Jimmy Dyess, Augusta – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., brake light/signal device requirements, improper stopping/parking in roadway, crossing state guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.

Austin Wayne Bell, 35, Baxley – Terroristic threats and acts.

Jada Lyn Todd, 25, Nevils – Trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana or illegal drugs, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Claire Rachel Bush, 21, Aruba Ave., Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Aiden Wayne Colquitt, 20, Statesboro – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Jamari Dashawn Curry, 19, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Erwin Jaman Hagins, 48, Sylvania – Criminal trespass.

Larry Anthony Jones, 36, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession and use of drug related objects.

Thomas Jashwan Mikell, 26, Bobby Donaldson Ave. – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Damonquez Jarelle Tippins, 39, Metter – Criminal trespass.

Jennifer Diana Zumwalt, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Myya Precious Green, 31, Panthers Ville Road, Decatur – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(April 6-12)

Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and five puppies; Five adult cats and 11 kittens.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs; three adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — 11 adult dogs and six puppies; 12 adult cats and two kittens.

Rescued — One adult cat and three kittens.

Reclaimed — Six adult dogs; one adult cat; one kitten.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $1,420.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 13 calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 33 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Four calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy