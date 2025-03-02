Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Tennis team is looking to get back to state and make another run.

One of the players the Blue Devils will be counting on this year is senior Xavier Deckard who is hoping to finish his high school career on a good note.

“I am excited for the 2025 tennis season because I believe that it has the chance to reflect the hard work we have put in over the last several years,” Deckard said. “We are off to a good start, but our team has done a good job of understanding that we cannot get too comfortable. We show up for practice every day and we are bringing energy and focus to our practices.

“It is so fun to play the sport I love with such a fun and committed team who want nothing more than to compete at a high level and put in the necessary work to get there. We have a great group this year and I look forward to seeing how our season unfolds.”

“Xavier is a coach's dream to coach,” said Brian Hall. “He is the reigning player of the year for our region, but he comes to practice each day and is our hardest worker and a great leader for his teammates.

“He is extremely coachable and wants to get better each day. He is a phenomenal teammate. He is off to a great start so far and I feel like he is going to have a great senior year.”