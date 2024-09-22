Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is currently 19-1 overall and 11-0 in region play this year.

The Jackets are currently ranked fourth in Class AAA and are coming off an impressive 4-0 win over Wayne County. One player who has helped the Jackets at the plate as well as in the field is junior Marissa Waters. Waters leads the Jackets with a .517 batting average with 31 RBI’s and a slugging percentage of 1.069. She also has an ERA of 2.17 with 48 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched.

“Marissa plays an important role for us on both sides of the ball,” said SEB head coach Aimee Civalier. “She leads many offensive categories including batting average, RBI’s and slugging. She also plays a key role on the mound along with Trell Reed.

"They have equally split games thus far and have a combined record of 19-1. She is in her junior year and continues to work hard year-round to improve her game and it is showing on the field.”

“The season is going well so far,” Waters said. "We have had some adversity but we have pushed through and managed to win important games. Our lineup is consistent with producing runs. We are also gelling better this year as a team and pushing everyone to be their best. I feel like my role is to be a leader and to be a great teammate.”