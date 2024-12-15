Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team has advanced to the state finals for the fourth straight season, moving one step closer to a championship after defeating Dodge County 27-0 on Thursday.

One player who has been key in their playoff run is junior Paige Nelson who has scored seven touchdowns in the Jackets three playoff games.

“Paige has taken advantage of starting this year and has been our go-to player when we get close to the goal line in the playoffs,” said coach Marci Cochran. “She has ice in her veins and is not scared to make a play. She also has her asserted herself on defense.

“One game she had 14 flag pulls. Page is a player that is going to give it her all and leave it all on the field. She is the kind of player you want on your side.”

“Playing well and contributing to our success means a lot because it’s the standard for our program,” Nelson said. “We have faced some challenges this year but we have found a way to bounce back and be better. It is exciting to play as a starter this year in the playoffs and having more of an impact on the field.”