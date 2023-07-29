Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers are coming off an impressive softball season that was capped by advancing to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in fast-pitch history.

The Panthers are losing six seniors from last year’s group, including four starters. Head coach Travis Motes is counting on returning players like second baseman Halie Barnes to step up on and off the field this season.

“Halie will see time on the mound as well as in the field this year.” Motes said. “She has been putting a lot of time and effort into her practices and staying late for more cage time. I am really expecting some big things from her. I know she has the ability, I just need her to believe in herself the same way I believe in her. That will come with maturing as a player and more experience also. She will be a cornerstone in our foundation.”

"I feel like things are going well so far,” Barnes said. “We have a lot of new, young girls and I feel like my role on the team is to be a positive and supportive leader to the underclassmen and to always help out when I'm needed. I am very excited about this year. Going to state helped encourage me to really work hard and work to improve my skills for the upcoming year.

"It also helped motivate me to achieve my goal to help the team go back to state. I'm looking forward to see what we accomplish this season.”