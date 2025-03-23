Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girls’ soccer team is off to an impressive 8-1 record.

The Jackets have been getting some pretty impressive offensive outputs this year, but the defense has been just as solid. Head coach Aimee Civalier feels much of that credit goes to senior goalkeeper Daisy Calhoun.

“Daisy is the captain of our ship in the back and does a great job communicating to our defense and team,” Civalier said. “She is the last line of our defense and the first one on attack after a save.

“She is intense and smart and very vocal which is what you want in a keeper. Daisy along with our strong defense have recorded six shutouts and given up a total of seven goals in nine games.”

“The season is going great,” Calhoun said. “We’ve been working hard, and it’s paying off in our games. There have been some tough matches, but overall, we’re improving every week.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with this team this year and am excited to see how the rest of the season plays out. As the goalkeeper my role is to organize

the defense, communicate with my teammates, and make good saves. Lately, I’ve been focusing on my reaction time, positioning, and distribution to help my team transition from defense to attack more smoothly.”