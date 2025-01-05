Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal boys’ basketball team continues to try and make strides.

The Panthers have had a bullseye on their backs after dominating the region and being one of the top programs in the state for the past four seasons.

This year, head coach Jeff Brannen has had to be patient as the Panthers have a completely new starting lineup. One of the players he was counting on for help in the post was sophomore K.J. Hunter.

Hunter and leading returning scorer David Thomas were both injured in the Bulloch Academy game and while Thomas will be out till next year, Hunter has been able to return and has already made an impact.

“K.J. has had a pair of double-doubles for us in the last couple games,” Brannen said. “We are counting on him to rebound and try and score for us in the post. He is a big body and had some playing experience last year and it is good to see him back on the court.”

“I feel like my role on the team is to try and get down low and score and rebound,” Hunter said. “We don’t have many players back this year that played last year so I also feel like I have to try and be a leader out there as well.

“I think we are starting to build a little chemistry together and even though our record isn’t great right now, I think we can get things together by region time.”