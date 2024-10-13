Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The No. 2 ranked Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket softball team continues to roll past their opponents. The latest win was a 16-0 region victory against Islands.

The Jackets are now 23-1 overall and 15-0 in region play with only a couple of games left before the region tournament. According to head coach Aimee Civalier one of the reasons for the Jackets success has been the play of junior Hannah Griffin.

“Hannah Griffin is our starting shortstop for her second season here at SEB,” Civalier said. “She has really good fielding skills with a strong arm and good range. Hannah also provides a lot of offense to our lineup where she bats third and is batting .439 BA with 27 runs scored and 19 RBI's.

“I feel the season is going very well,” Griffin said. “Going undefeated in our region is a great accomplishment for our team. We work together very well. Since day one of our season, we made goals.

“One of them was ‘we is greater than me.’ I truly believe we have completed that goal and will continue to work together as a team. I feel my role on the team is being a leader on and off the field and helping and improving the team whether it’s personal skills or team skills.”