Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator softball team is currently ranked sixth in the latest power polls as they wind up the regular season and get ready for the postseason.

One of the reasons for the Gators’ success this year has been the steady job on the mound by senior pitcher McKenna Furnari.

“Mckenna has been a key factor to our success this season,” said coach Ashley Burke. “Pitching in the 13 out of 14 games played, she not only has been phenomenal on the mound but also on offensive side as well. I remember one of our first weeks of our season Mckenna had to push through and pitch three games for us in a week.

“It shows a lot about her character and how she puts her team first. I have been able to watch Mckenna grow as an athlete and as a person since she was in the 8th grade. I am so proud of her work ethic and she is always working on ways to get work better as the season progresses. Her leadership throughout her years will always be remembered.”

“I feel our team is learning more and more about each other as the season is progressing,” Furnari said. “We are coming together a little bit better as a team on offense. We need to mainly work on our communication and once we get that perfected, we will be great.

“I feel that my roll on this team is bigger than it has ever been. There's no time during this season that I am really aloud to step down because my team is counting on me as a senior pitcher to be strong and push through.”