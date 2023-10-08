Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

After Friday’s 50-23 victory over Montgomery County, the Portal Panthers are 4-3 and 1-0 in region play.

The Panthers are averaging just over 30 points per game and have scored at least three touchdowns in every game this season. One of the keys to their success has been the play of senior receiver Amir Jackson. Jackson has already committed to play at the University of Florida and prior to Friday’s game, he had nearly 300 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

“Amir is an absolutely integral part of this team in many ways,” said coach Jason McEachin. “He obviously is blessed with special physical abilities, but his character and personality are also special. He brings a tremendous work ethic every day and is always willing do whatever the team needs to win. He leads through actions, and we can always point to how hard he plays as an example of how hard everyone should play the game.”

“I feel like my role is to come through when my number is called and give my all every night no matter the situation of the game,” Jackson said. “So far the season has gone very well. We’ve had good and bad so we’ve learned and improved. Some strengths we have is that we can hurt defenses with all the different formations we have whether it’s through the air or on the ground. The skill players are playing well and so is the offensive line.”