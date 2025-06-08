Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

As an eighth grader at Bulloch Academy, Madison Woodrum proved to be a force on the high school level.

Madison played a key role in helping the team secure a Region Championship and qualify for the GIAA AAAA state championship. Madison’s individual honors included winning the individual Region Championship and she tied for fifth at the state championship earning All-State honors.

“My school golf season went really well,” Woodrum said. “I had some ups and downs, but I learned a lot along the way. Winning region and earning All-State were highlights for me this spring, and I will apply what I learned in my upcoming summer tournaments. Right now, I’m working hard on every part of my game. I’m really focusing on being more consistent and building my confidence.

“I’ve been practicing a lot and trying to stay super positive even when things get tough. I’m really excited about this summer which is full of new opportunities, and I have some amazing tournaments coming up that I can’t wait to compete in. I’m just excited to keep pushing myself and see how far I can go.”

“Much of the credit for Madison’s success goes to the hard work she puts in as well as her parents and coach John Smith,” said Gator coach Mark Lefebvre. “I’ve been impressed by her willingness to practice and work on her game as well as her maturity as an eighth grader playing on the high school team.”

“I started working with Madi when she was eight years old,” said coach John Smith of Forest Heights Country Club. “From day one she has soaked everything in as far as learning the golf swing and how to get better, and the cool part is she is still that way. She obviously works hard on her golf game and swing, but the most impressive quality she has in my mind is how disciplined she is off the course with her physical fitness with a trainer, her approach to nutrition to keep her body healthy and how she works to get stronger mentally and always has a positive attitude. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”