Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Portal Panther head basketball coach Jeff Brannen is looking for replacements for all five seniors off of last year’s 27-2 team.

This year’s squad is off to a 2-1 start and were able to hold on to beat Screven County, 55-54, last week. One player Brannen is turning to this year is junior guard Brian McQueen who had 14 points in the win over Screven County.

“Brian is about the only player who saw any significant time last year,” Brannen said. “He is really going to be counted on this year to try and be the leader out there on the floor.

“We have so many young guys that are going to have to play big minutes for us and it’s good that Brian has taken on that leadership role. He has worked on his game and I have seen the results early on.”

“I knew the team would need me to be a leader with us losing all our seniors from last year,” McQueen said. “I had the seniors the past two seasons to help me, but this year I am having to try and help these young kids get in the right place and be ready. I have tried to work on my shooting and dribbling in the off-season and I think we can have a good year.”