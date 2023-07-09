Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther boys’ basketball team has advanced to at least the second round of the state in each of the last three seasons.

Being knocked out in the final seconds last year in the Sweet-16 head coach Jeff Brannen is hoping the team can take that next step this upcoming year. The Panther lost a few seniors off last year’s team but are welcoming in a talented freshman Brannen has already been impressed with this summer in David Thomas.

"David's role on the team has been sixth man this summer unless we played a smaller guard-oriented line up,” Brannen said. “He has a high basketball I.Q. His strengths are shooting, ball handling, and defense. He fits in well with the other guys because he can stretch the floor due to his shooting, and that opens the driving lanes. He also works hard and has a passion for the game.”

Thomas is the younger brother of Portal leading scorer senior Joseph Thomas and believes having been around the team the past few years has helped to ease his transition to being on the varsity team.

“The summer has gone really well,” Thomas said. “I learned how to play at a higher level and be able to score against tougher competition. Being able to play with my brother and the other guys on the team has helped me to play to my capability and have chemistry with the team. I feel my role for the team is to be another ball handler and a threat to other teams and to also help on the defensive end of the floor.”