Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

After defeating Metter, 3-2, Friday, the Portal Lady Panthers are 4-3 and are 3-2 in region play. One player who has continued to make an impact is senior forward Colby Stewart, who has scored more than 100 goals for her career and currently leads the team in scoring.

“Colby has stepped up into a leadership role for the team,” said coach Johnnie Sanchez. “On the field she’s a great player who will do anything for her team. Scoring important goals to help her team succeed. Off the field, she’s fully invested into helping her teammates get better as well as herself.

“She has improved the most in her playmaking skills, often starting and finishing a lot of attacking plays this year. I am so proud of her and excited to see how she is going to finish this season with her team.”

“I feel like my role is to work hard, support my teammates, and help the team play well,” Stewart said. “I feel like our strengths are our effort, individual skills and our willingness to keep improving.

“Our goals this year are to improve our skills, work together and to win games.”