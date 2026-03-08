Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

After defeating South Effingham, 1-0, Friday, the Statesboro Blue Devil boys’ soccer team is currently 4-6 overall and 2-3 in region play.

Despite the slow start, head coach Jared Simonin feels the Blue Devils are making progress. This past week Statesboro earned a 6-0 win over Brunswick, then played a tight 1-0 loss against Bradwell and in both games, he was impressed by the play of junior Gavin Sikes.

“Gavin scored a hat trick against Brunswick and an assist in our 6-0 win,” Simonin said. “He was also impressive with his leadership in the field playing both striker to score goals, and center back to help see that we earned a clean sheet.”

“I feel like I have improved a lot as a player,” Sikes said. “Playing for Tormenta has really helped me a lot as well as playing here at Statesboro High. As a team I feel like we played too much as individuals and we are starting to play together more of a team.”