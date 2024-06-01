Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro football team advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last year and head coach Matt Dobson says that excitement has carries over into spring practice.

Returning only four players on offense and four on defense Dobson said spring was a time to find some players to step up into the shoes of those who graduated. One player who could make an impact on both sides of the ball is rising junior Keon Childers who has impressed Dobson both as a receiver as well as a defensive back.

“Keon had a great spring on both sides of the ball,” Dobson said. “Offensively he has been playing slot receiver for us and has really been making things happen when he gets the ball in his hands.

“Defensively, he has really played a number of sports for us in the secondary. He has been a corner and safety and has done anything he ca to make us a better team. He is a smart kid who picks things up quickly and we are really going to be counting on him.”

“I feel like spring went great for the team with guys flying around getting to the ball and having fun competing for spots,” Childers said. “To me, being a leader is the most important thing about playing both sides of the ball. We have to communicate and make sure our guys do their jobs.

“We have a team full of athletes and playmakers. We have guys that can fly around and make plays and also have physicality.”