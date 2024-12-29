Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devils continue to make strides in their pre-region portion of their schedule.

One of the players that coach Marty Holder is looking to continue to step up over the next few weeks is junior center Kennedy Myers who has put up four double-doubles already this year.

“Kennedy has grown up and is developing into an amazing two-way player,” Holder said. “She is learning to anchor our defense and putting up points at the same time. Kennedy plays hard each and every night and that has helped us see success on the court this year. She has worked so hard in the off season and that hard work has already manifested into some great basketball this year.”

“I want to continue to improve my game and be productive on both ends of the court,” Myers said. I played AAU for the first time during the off season and was able to work on conditioning as well as the basics. As a retuning player I’m in a leadership role. I try to stay positive and keep my teammates motivated to uphold the competitive reputation the Lady Blue Devils are known for.”