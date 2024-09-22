Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are 2-3 on the season after defeating Bradwell Institute Friday night at Womack Field.

Statesboro head coach Matt Dobson is playing quite a few youngsters and players without a lot of varsity experience, many of whom have really stepped up for him. Among them is junior lineman Khory Herrington who is playing on the offensive and defensive lines for the Blue Devils.

“Khory is a first-year starter for us,” Dobson said. “Last year was really his first year of playing football as a sophomore and he has come such a long way. He had a tremendous off season gaining some proper weight. His strength in the weight room has gone off the chart.

“He is still a raw football player with only four starts under his belt but he is really coming into his own. We have Adrian James on the left tackle and many people have steered away from him and tried to come at Khory but he has done an excellent job of holding his own.”

“I have really tried to get bigger and stronger and I am working hard at techniques to be better on the line,” Herrington said. “I feel like we are starting to be a lot more physical, especially up front, and I like the effort we have been playing with as a team.”