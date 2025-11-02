Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Panthers didn’t have the season they would have liked, but they closed 2025 with a hard-fought 27-24 victory over McIntosh Academy to finish the season at 4-6.

Head coach Jason McEachin has seen some bright moments in the season, including the play of senior offensive and defensive lineman Ethan Lewis.

“Ethan has been an integral part of our offensive line for the last two years as a starting center and starting guard,” McEachin said. “He’s a smart player who understands all of our schemes and knows what everyone’s job is. He’s like an extra coach on the field on Friday nights and is an excellent student-athlete overall.”

“Over the past four years of being part of the Portal High School football team, it has meant a lot to me,” Lewis said. “It has helped me grow into a better young man and learn responsibility. I feel like the season didn't go as planned.

“As a team we wanted to make playoffs, but it didn't go as we had hoped for. I feel like the strongest part of our team has been our bond. We are one big family and everybody has each other’s backs.”