Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators opened the 2024 season Saturday with a thrilling 19-18 victory over Portal in the Erk Russell Classic.

The Gators are coming off an impressive 11-1 season in 2023 and are looking to take the next step this season after making that state semifinals. Head coach Aaron Phillps feels the biggest strength for the Gators this season is up front in the trenches. One player he is expecting big things from this year is senior J.T. Lee who will be playing tight end and defensive end.

“J.T. has really worked to get faster and stronger and put a lot of work in the weight room over the summer and it shows,” Phillips said. “He also went to camps over the summer and is getting some scholarship offers. He is a team leader and is making sure to help the younger guys by example which is invaluable to us.”

“We're really excited about the upcoming season,” Lee said. “The team has been putting in a lot of hard work during the off-season, and we're seeing a lot of progress in the weight room as well as on the practice felid. Our loss at the end of last season in the playoffs has been a big motivation for us this year and we are ready to go out there and get after it.

“(With the season approaching), I can just feel it in the air that it's about to get real because this is my last ride and all the seniors want to go out with a bang and feel we have something to prove.”